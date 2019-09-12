Ernest Abel Pineda Jr.
Ernest Abel Pineda Jr., age 82, beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother passed away September 6, 2019. Born April 17, 1937 in Dixon, NM, he was the son of the late Abel and Eduwijen Pineda. Ernest was an avid traveler, enjoyed fishing, appreciated old Spanish corrido music and loved spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Roberta and son-in-law Ronnie Estrada; sisters Emma Atencio and Sarah Gutierrez; brother Sammy Pineda; 2 grandsons Isaac and Joshua; 3 great grandchildren Amaya, Damien and Yasmeen; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post 99, 540 Louisiana Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 12, 2019