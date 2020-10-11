Ernest Chavez

Ernest R. Chavez







Ernest R. Chavez, 79, of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Ernest was born November 4, 1940 in Palma, NM to Max and Nellie Chavez.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Macario and Juanita Chavez; his parents, Nellie and Max Chavez; his two sisters, Mary Louise Chavez and Peaches Chavez; brother-in-law, Antonio "Tiger" Chavez; and nephew, Sammy Chavez. He is survived by his children, Timothea Elizalde and husband Guillermo; Veronica Chavez; Victoria Trujillo and husband Diego; and Elizabeth Chavez; grandchildren, Elijah Williams, Alejandra Elizalde, Honey Chavez, Atlanta Williams, Santana Baker, and Nina Trujillo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he truly adored.



Ernest graduated from Moriarty High School where he was a proud Pinto and lettered in basketball. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vietnam. He was a successful entrepreneur owning and operating Ernest R. Chavez Trucking for the majority of his life, a career he truly loved. Ernest also served as County Commissioner in Torrance County for a time. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, his passion for parties, dancing, music, and of course, his love for the Dallas Cowboys. He was quite the jokester and had a unique laugh. He lived a full and happy life on his terms. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him throughout his life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance to funeral services will be limited. Pallbearers will be Tony Chavez Jr., Jeff Chavez, Marcos Chavez, Candido Gomez, Diego Trujillo, and Elijah Williams. The Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 12, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church followed by Mass and burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Moriarty, NM.





