Ernest Griego
Ernest Griego, 71, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque passed away on October 25, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Gina) Griego, his beloved daughters Carla G. Tennyson, and husband Paul, and Christen Griego-Fullbright, and husband Robert, three grandchildren, Gabriel Tennyson, Leslie Tennyson, and Lucas Fullbright.
A rosary will be recited on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 5:30 at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave. SE, 87106. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at San Jose Catholic Church, 2401 Broadway Blvd. SE, 87102, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation to help in the search for a cure.
Services are in the care of Strong-Thorne Mortuary, See website at danielsfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019