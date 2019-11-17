Ernest H. Wackerbarth
Ernest H. Wackerbarth, age 89, born June 18, 1930 in Clifton Az to Henry and Bura Wackerbarth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Ernie, with his brother Al, owned and operator Ernie & Al's Gulf service station in Albuquerque for 20 years. Ernie was also a truck driver for 20 years. If you listen closely, you can still hear him talking on the CB. Ernie also had a passion for rebuilding homes and other construction projects. He is survived by sons David and Henry; daughter-in-law Lisa; grandchildren: Nina, Tanya, Tammy; great-grandchildren: Keith, Keenan, Nikolas, Aleczander, Shevie, Alice, Simon. No funeral services will be provided. A military gave site service will be held at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, time to be determined.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019