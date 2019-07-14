|
|
Ernest J. Holland
Ernest J.
Holland, 81,
passed away
Thursday, July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his sons, Michael Holland and Dwight Holland and wife Terry; his granddaughter, April
Holland; his
brother, Ray-
mond Holland and wife Linda; and many other relatives and friends. Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Beaulah Holland; and one brother, Vernon Holland. Ernest served our country in the United States Army and was a GTE Phone Technician. Friends may visit Thursday, July 18, 2019,
5:00 p.m. â€" 7:00
p.m. at
FRENCH -
Lomas. In lieu
of flowers,
donations may be
made to the
Alzheimer's
Association (alz.
org) or a
charity of your
choice. Please
visit our online
guestbook
for Ernest at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019