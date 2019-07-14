Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Holland Obituary
Ernest J. Holland



Ernest J.

Holland, 81,

passed away

Thursday, July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his sons, Michael Holland and Dwight Holland and wife Terry; his granddaughter, April

Holland; his

brother, Ray-

mond Holland and wife Linda; and many other relatives and friends. Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Beaulah Holland; and one brother, Vernon Holland. Ernest served our country in the United States Army and was a GTE Phone Technician. Friends may visit Thursday, July 18, 2019,







5:00 p.m. â€" 7:00

p.m. at

FRENCH -

Lomas. In lieu

of flowers,

donations may be

made to the

Alzheimer's

Association (alz.

org) or a

charity of your

choice. Please

visit our online

guestbook

for Ernest at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now