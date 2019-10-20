Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Lovato Jr.. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Lovato, Jr.











Ernest Lovato Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Ernie passed after a long fight with cancer and heart disease. He was born on July 30, 1947, and was truly a Renaissance man. After graduating from Rio Grande High School he served in the military from 1966 to 1972, worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for twenty years, then began working with Vietnam veterans throughout the state. He was a life-long learner, teaching himself about his Native culture and how to play the flute, guitar and drums. He enjoyed his home and gardening. In the latter part of his life, he loved to travel the states with his wife on their motorcycle and later in their motorhome. He volunteered at National and State Parks, playing the flute and storytelling from coast to coast, and in 2012 was awarded Volunteer of the Year by New Mexico State Parks. He was a Proud Marine, friend to everyone and wherever he went it became a party.



Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lovato, Sr. and brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his mother, Eduvigen (Dubie), his daughter, Autumn, his step-children, Stephanie, Robert, Michael, and David, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 11-2 pm at American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central Ave NE, Albq. NM, 87123. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Post 49. Please visit our online guestbook at



www.riversidefunerals.com.



Ernest Lovato, Jr.Ernest Lovato Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Ernie passed after a long fight with cancer and heart disease. He was born on July 30, 1947, and was truly a Renaissance man. After graduating from Rio Grande High School he served in the military from 1966 to 1972, worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for twenty years, then began working with Vietnam veterans throughout the state. He was a life-long learner, teaching himself about his Native culture and how to play the flute, guitar and drums. He enjoyed his home and gardening. In the latter part of his life, he loved to travel the states with his wife on their motorcycle and later in their motorhome. He volunteered at National and State Parks, playing the flute and storytelling from coast to coast, and in 2012 was awarded Volunteer of the Year by New Mexico State Parks. He was a Proud Marine, friend to everyone and wherever he went it became a party.Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lovato, Sr. and brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his mother, Eduvigen (Dubie), his daughter, Autumn, his step-children, Stephanie, Robert, Michael, and David, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 11-2 pm at American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central Ave NE, Albq. NM, 87123. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Post 49. Please visit our online guestbook at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close