1/1
Ernest Romero
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest "Ernesto" Romero





1/19/1956 - July 23, 2020





Survived by sons Juaquin (Dina), Emiliano, Ernie (Teena) Sisters: Grace (Rudy), Jean, Julia (Terri), AnnaMaria. Brothers; Justo, Vince (Nicole), Bruno. Seven grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Many

cousins, friends and loved ones. Rosary St. Therese Sat. 8-1 at 6:00 p.m. Due to covid church is limiting attendance to 70. Full Military honors private burial will be held on 8-3 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Therese
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Burial
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved