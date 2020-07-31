Ernest "Ernesto" Romero
1/19/1956 - July 23, 2020
Survived by sons Juaquin (Dina), Emiliano, Ernie (Teena) Sisters: Grace (Rudy), Jean, Julia (Terri), AnnaMaria. Brothers; Justo, Vince (Nicole), Bruno. Seven grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Many
cousins, friends and loved ones. Rosary St. Therese Sat. 8-1 at 6:00 p.m. Due to covid church is limiting attendance to 70. Full Military honors private burial will be held on 8-3 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.