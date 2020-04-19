Ernestina "Tina" King
Our beautiful mother, Ernestina "Tina" King passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 after her long battle of cancer in Tijeras, NM.
Ernestina is survived by her three children: Melissa Gonzales, Benito Gonzales Jr., his wife Valerie and grandson Giovanni; Angelica Valdez, her husband Eric and two grandsons, Enrique and Eric Liam, granddaughter Miko and great-granddaughter Haelynn; Sisters Kiki Griego, husband Anthony and Linda Gutierrez; Brothers Eddie Gutierrez, wife Judy; Givi Gutierrez, wife Susie; Nonie Gutierrez, Felix Gutierrez , wife Veronica and Junior Gutierrez, wife Jeanette; and the many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents
Cresenciano and Reyes Gutierrez, her husband Billy King and her precious grandson Lorenzo Gonzales.
Ernestina will always be remembered and loved for her will to fight, her dedication to her family, and the love she had for her grandchildren. She will forever be "Our Nana."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020