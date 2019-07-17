Ernestine S. Romero (1987 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sending my deepest condolences to Ernestine's family. She..."
    - Lissa Lucht
  • "Olivia, Willie, Thank You for having this beautiful child..."
    - Annie Scovel
  • "R.I.P Ernestine, May ur Soul be with our Lord Jesus ..."
    - Denise Martinez
  • "Sending our love and prayers for comfort and peace for the..."
    - Pamela Trujillo
  • "My Dearest Olivia/Willie and Family My heart hurts with..."
    - Eva Martinez
Service Information
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM
87532
(505)-662-2400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Ben Lujan Gymnasium
Pojoaque, NM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Ben Lujan Gymnasium
Pojoaque, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe
Pojoaque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Ernestine Stephanie Romero



Ernestine

Stephanie

Romero, 32, of

Pojoaque, gained

her angel wings on July 11, 2019. Ernestine was

proceeded in

death by her

maternal grand-

mother Jennie

Jimenez, mater-

nal grandparents Juanita and

Urbano Jimenez, paternal grandparents Libradita

and Roberto Romero, aunts Geneva Barela, Pauline

Biddle, and Virginia

Romero, uncle Rudy

Romero, and nephew

Matthew Montoya. Ernestine was born July 10, 1987 into a musical family and her passion for music blossomed at a young age when she watched her father's band perform. She began her professional career when she was eight years old and released her first album when she was eleven. She began performing and gaining a loyal following while becoming known as "La Jovencita". Ernestine released a total of ten albums throughout her musical career working with a wide range of talented musicians from around the world. Ernestine gained an international fan base

which were very dear to her and she enjoyed interacting with her fans everywhere she performed or

appeared. Ernestine won many awards throughout the course of her illustrious career for singing, writing, and producing her music that incorporated elements of many diverse musical styles which created her own unique sound.

Ernestine graduated from Pojoaque Valley High

School in 2005 where in

addition to her musical

career, she was also a star athlete and scholar

excelling in all areas of her

educational journey. In

addition, Ernestine also

successfully completed

her bachelor's degree in

business from Northern

New Mexico College.

Her professional career included employment at the Los Alamos

National Laboratory and the State of New Mexico. Ernestine's amazing personality,

radiant smile,

and contagious

laugh always

made her family, friends, and fans feel special. She spread joy, happiness, and love to all those she encountered, and she touched so many lives through her music, kindness, and love for life. Ernestine is survived by her parents,

Willie and Olivia Romero, brother Archie Martinez (Mary Ellen), sisters Peggy

(Leonard), and Jennifer

Romero (Pete), her

Godparents who loved her

very much George and

Connie Romero, nieces

Teara Padilla, Adeline,

Lisa, Rachal, and Debra

Martinez, Emilia and

Marianna Montoya,

nephew Isaiah Esquibel,

aunt who helped raised

her Rosina "Tia Rosie"

Contreras, aunts, uncles,

cousins, extended family

members Jordan Baca,

Felipe Gomez, Diego

Montoya, Pablo Urbina

(DeAnna), Kayla Ulrich,

April "Lola" Valencia,

her Public Education

Department work family, and her beloved dogs

Jordan, Lacey, and Tyson.

A special thank you

and acknowledgement is

extended to all the musicians who performed with her throughout her career.

A memorial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque, NM with visitation at 6:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday July 20, 2019 a

funeral mass will be held at Nuestra SeÃ±ora de

Guadalupe in Pojoaque,

NM at 11:00 a.m. with

reception to follow at the

Ben Lujan Gymnasium.

The family of Ernestine

Stephanie Romero has

entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home &

Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477

www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019
