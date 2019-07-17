Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Visitation 6:00 PM Ben Lujan Gymnasium Pojoaque , NM View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Ben Lujan Gymnasium Pojoaque , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Pojoaque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernestine Stephanie RomeroErnestineStephanieRomero, 32, ofPojoaque, gainedher angel wings on July 11, 2019. Ernestine wasproceeded indeath by hermaternal grand-mother JennieJimenez, mater-nal grandparents Juanita andUrbano Jimenez, paternal grandparents Libraditaand Roberto Romero, aunts Geneva Barela, PaulineBiddle, and VirginiaRomero, uncle RudyRomero, and nephewMatthew Montoya. Ernestine was born July 10, 1987 into a musical family and her passion for music blossomed at a young age when she watched her father's band perform. She began her professional career when she was eight years old and released her first album when she was eleven. She began performing and gaining a loyal following while becoming known as "La Jovencita". Ernestine released a total of ten albums throughout her musical career working with a wide range of talented musicians from around the world. Ernestine gained an international fan basewhich were very dear to her and she enjoyed interacting with her fans everywhere she performed orappeared. Ernestine won many awards throughout the course of her illustrious career for singing, writing, and producing her music that incorporated elements of many diverse musical styles which created her own unique sound.Ernestine graduated from Pojoaque Valley HighSchool in 2005 where inaddition to her musicalcareer, she was also a star athlete and scholarexcelling in all areas of hereducational journey. Inaddition, Ernestine alsosuccessfully completedher bachelor's degree inbusiness from NorthernNew Mexico College.Her professional career included employment at the Los AlamosNational Laboratory and the State of New Mexico. Ernestine's amazing personality,radiant smile,and contagiouslaugh alwaysmade her family, friends, and fans feel special. She spread joy, happiness, and love to all those she encountered, and she touched so many lives through her music, kindness, and love for life. Ernestine is survived by her parents,Willie and Olivia Romero, brother Archie Martinez (Mary Ellen), sisters Peggy(Leonard), and JenniferRomero (Pete), herGodparents who loved hervery much George andConnie Romero, niecesTeara Padilla, Adeline,Lisa, Rachal, and DebraMartinez, Emilia andMarianna Montoya,nephew Isaiah Esquibel,aunt who helped raisedher Rosina "Tia Rosie"Contreras, aunts, uncles,cousins, extended familymembers Jordan Baca,Felipe Gomez, DiegoMontoya, Pablo Urbina(DeAnna), Kayla Ulrich,April "Lola" Valencia,her Public EducationDepartment work family, and her beloved dogsJordan, Lacey, and Tyson.A special thank youand acknowledgement isextended to all the musicians who performed with her throughout her career.A memorial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque, NM with visitation at 6:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday July 20, 2019 afuneral mass will be held at Nuestra SeÃ±ora deGuadalupe in Pojoaque,NM at 11:00 a.m. withreception to follow at theBen Lujan Gymnasium.The family of ErnestineStephanie Romero hasentrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home &Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477

