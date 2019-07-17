|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
|
Rosary
View Map
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe
Ernestine Stephanie Romero
Ernestine
Stephanie
Romero, 32, of
Pojoaque, gained
her angel wings on July 11, 2019. Ernestine was
proceeded in
death by her
maternal grand-
mother Jennie
Jimenez, mater-
nal grandparents Juanita and
Urbano Jimenez, paternal grandparents Libradita
and Roberto Romero, aunts Geneva Barela, Pauline
Biddle, and Virginia
Romero, uncle Rudy
Romero, and nephew
Matthew Montoya. Ernestine was born July 10, 1987 into a musical family and her passion for music blossomed at a young age when she watched her father's band perform. She began her professional career when she was eight years old and released her first album when she was eleven. She began performing and gaining a loyal following while becoming known as "La Jovencita". Ernestine released a total of ten albums throughout her musical career working with a wide range of talented musicians from around the world. Ernestine gained an international fan base
which were very dear to her and she enjoyed interacting with her fans everywhere she performed or
appeared. Ernestine won many awards throughout the course of her illustrious career for singing, writing, and producing her music that incorporated elements of many diverse musical styles which created her own unique sound.
Ernestine graduated from Pojoaque Valley High
School in 2005 where in
addition to her musical
career, she was also a star athlete and scholar
excelling in all areas of her
educational journey. In
addition, Ernestine also
successfully completed
her bachelor's degree in
business from Northern
New Mexico College.
Her professional career included employment at the Los Alamos
National Laboratory and the State of New Mexico. Ernestine's amazing personality,
radiant smile,
and contagious
laugh always
made her family, friends, and fans feel special. She spread joy, happiness, and love to all those she encountered, and she touched so many lives through her music, kindness, and love for life. Ernestine is survived by her parents,
Willie and Olivia Romero, brother Archie Martinez (Mary Ellen), sisters Peggy
(Leonard), and Jennifer
Romero (Pete), her
Godparents who loved her
very much George and
Connie Romero, nieces
Teara Padilla, Adeline,
Lisa, Rachal, and Debra
Martinez, Emilia and
Marianna Montoya,
nephew Isaiah Esquibel,
aunt who helped raised
her Rosina "Tia Rosie"
Contreras, aunts, uncles,
cousins, extended family
members Jordan Baca,
Felipe Gomez, Diego
Montoya, Pablo Urbina
(DeAnna), Kayla Ulrich,
April "Lola" Valencia,
her Public Education
Department work family, and her beloved dogs
Jordan, Lacey, and Tyson.
A special thank you
and acknowledgement is
extended to all the musicians who performed with her throughout her career.
A memorial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque, NM with visitation at 6:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday July 20, 2019 a
funeral mass will be held at Nuestra SeÃ±ora de
Guadalupe in Pojoaque,
NM at 11:00 a.m. with
reception to follow at the
Ben Lujan Gymnasium.
The family of Ernestine
Stephanie Romero has
entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home &
Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477
www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|