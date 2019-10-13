Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ervin "John" Pierucki. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM French's Wyoming Send Flowers Obituary

Ervin "John" Pierucki, Capt. USN (Ret.)







Ervin "John" Pierucki, Capt. USN Ret., age 95, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. After 30 years of meritorious service in the U.S. Navy, John retired to Albuquerque, NM. He was a member of multiple Rotary clubs, most recently Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte, where he was deeply involved in Rotary International's (RI) philanthropic work for 45 years. As a member of RI's Arch Klump Society, John distinguished himself with major contributions to support RI foreign student exchange programs and global humanitarian assistance programs, such as eradication of polio, disaster relief, and illiteracy.



John is survived by his daughter, Angelina Louise Pierucki of Finksburg, MD; and his son, Eric John Pierucki of Volta Redonda, Brazil. He is also survived by his sister, Terry Barnes of Gulfport, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Louise; his daughter, Dr. Christina Elena Pierucki; and his son, Paul Alexander Pierucki.



A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to one of the following: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693 or online at



www.rotary.org/give







or Del Norte Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 3951, Albuquerque, NM 87190. Please visit our online guestbook for John at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Ervin "John" Pierucki, Capt. USN (Ret.)Ervin "John" Pierucki, Capt. USN Ret., age 95, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. After 30 years of meritorious service in the U.S. Navy, John retired to Albuquerque, NM. He was a member of multiple Rotary clubs, most recently Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte, where he was deeply involved in Rotary International's (RI) philanthropic work for 45 years. As a member of RI's Arch Klump Society, John distinguished himself with major contributions to support RI foreign student exchange programs and global humanitarian assistance programs, such as eradication of polio, disaster relief, and illiteracy.John is survived by his daughter, Angelina Louise Pierucki of Finksburg, MD; and his son, Eric John Pierucki of Volta Redonda, Brazil. He is also survived by his sister, Terry Barnes of Gulfport, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Louise; his daughter, Dr. Christina Elena Pierucki; and his son, Paul Alexander Pierucki.A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to one of the following: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693 or online ator Del Norte Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 3951, Albuquerque, NM 87190. Please visit our online guestbook for John at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close