Ervin "John" Pierucki, Capt. USN Ret., age 95, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. After 30 years of meritorious service in the U.S. Navy, John retired to Albuquerque, NM. He was a member of multiple Rotary clubs, most recently Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte, where he was deeply involved in Rotary International's (RI) philanthropic work for 45 years. As a member of RI's Arch Klump Society, John distinguished himself with major contributions to support RI foreign student exchange programs and global humanitarian assistance programs, such as eradication of polio, disaster relief, and illiteracy.
John is survived by his daughter, Angelina Louise Pierucki of Finksburg, MD; and his son, Eric John Pierucki of Volta Redonda, Brazil. He is also survived by his sister, Terry Barnes of Gulfport, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Louise; his daughter, Dr. Christina Elena Pierucki; and his son, Paul Alexander Pierucki.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to one of the following: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693 or online at
or Del Norte Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 3951, Albuquerque, NM 87190. Please visit our online guestbook for John at
