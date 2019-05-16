Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estanislad "Stanley" Sarate. View Sign Service Information Noblin Funeral Service 418 W. Reinken Ave. Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-4448 Visitation 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM San Miguel Catholic Church Rosary 8:30 AM San Miguel Catholic Church Funeral Mass 9:00 AM San Miguel Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Estanislad Sarate Estanislad "Stanley" Sarate, age 83, a resident of Socorro, passed away on Friday, May 10th, 2019. He was a member of the National Guard and the Socorro Booster Club. Stanley is preceded by his parents, Juan Sarate, Sr. and Francesquita Sarate; brothers, Tom Sarate, Juan "Barney" Sarate, Jr. and Leonce Sarate and a sister, Mary Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Veronica "Betty" Silva; Daughters, Priscilla Anaya and husband, Gilbert, Berna Montoya and husband, Anthony and Flora Sarate; son, Thomas Sarate and wife, Stephanie; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-granchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the San Miguel Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 7:30 AM, followed by a Rosary at 8:30 AM and the funeral Mass at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Lemitar Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Montoya, Richard Anaya, Jonathan Murillo and Josh Sarate. Honorary pallbearers will be Abie Sarate, Justin Sarate, as well as the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505) 864-4448.



