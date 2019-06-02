Estela P. Ulibarri (1930 - 2019)
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel
309 Garfield St.
Socorro, NM
87801
(575)-835-1530
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
403 El Camino Real
Socorro, NM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
403 El Camino Real
Socorro, NM
Estela P. Ulibarri





Estela P. Ulibarri, age 89, entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019, at her home in Socorro, New Mexico. She was born in Bosquecito, NM to Altagracia and Carlos Padilla. Rosary to be recited on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 7:00 PM at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Celebrant John Anasiudu. Burial will be at San Pedro following service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
