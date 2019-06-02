Estela P. Ulibarri
Estela P. Ulibarri, age 89, entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019, at her home in Socorro, New Mexico. She was born in Bosquecito, NM to Altagracia and Carlos Padilla. Rosary to be recited on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 7:00 PM at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Celebrant John Anasiudu. Burial will be at San Pedro following service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019