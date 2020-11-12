Estella Gomez







Estella Gomez, age 90, born July 3, 1930 in North San Ysidro, New Mexico was called home by our Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Antonia Aragon; brothers, Narciso Aragon and Benildo Aragon; sister, Eleanor Bustillos; the father of her children, Jose Gomez; son, Trancito Gomez; daughter, Isabel Martinez; grandsons, Curtis Martinez and John Gomez, Jr.; and great-grandson, Eric Martinez. She is survived by her children, Mary Casillas and husband Danny, Jane Saiz and husband Manuel, Lawrence Gomez, Tony Gomez, John Gomez, and Roger Gomez and wife Monica; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Looney, Delia Moya, and Ignacita Lucero; brother, Nicasio Aragon and his wife, Carol, with whom Estella enjoyed many talks and great friendship; and many relatives and friends.



Anyone who knew Estella will be touched by her departure, and her loved ones hope thoughts of Estella raise fond memories from a less turbulent time in which families were able to gather.



Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:.30 PM at Alameda Mortuary followed by procession at 1:15 PM to Mt. Calvary Cemetery for interment.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Alameda Mortuary at 9420 4th St NW in Albuquerque, NM 87114, (505) 898-3160.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Gomez family at PO Box 434, Las Vegas, NM 87701.





