Estella Marie Crouse Ranck Gahala Lange, Ph.D.
Estella Marie Crouse Ranck Gahala Lange, Ph.D. died peacefully at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday morning, August 30, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Estella was born on Thursday, March 28, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan Grant Crouse and Margaret Estella Beck; grandparents, Ralph D. Beck and Patience Layton Beck; and brother, Harry Dean Crouse. She is survived by her husband, Dale Lange; nieces, Denise Crouse (Jody Vanesky), Diane Crouse-Flynn (Arthur); great nieces and nephew, Nora Vanesky, Kirsten Andersen, Paul Crouse (Rachel); and sisters-in-law, Grace Shingledecker Crouse and Billie Jo Moe Crouse.
Estella will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, Kansas. A Memorial Service with a Reception will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael & All Angels Church, 601 MontaÃ±o Road NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Estella at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019