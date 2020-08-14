Estevan Jose Lopez
Estevan Jose Lopez, before passing Estevan foraged a 76 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion and wisdom. Estevan Jose Lopez passed early Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by those who loved and cherished him.
A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 pm with a prayer service to follow at 4:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Ranch.
