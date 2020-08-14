1/1
Estevan Jose Lopez
Estevan Jose Lopez



Estevan Jose Lopez, before passing Estevan foraged a 76 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion and wisdom. Estevan Jose Lopez passed early Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by those who loved and cherished him.

A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 pm with a prayer service to follow at 4:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Ranch.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
03:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary, Chapel of Angels
AUG
15
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
at the Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
