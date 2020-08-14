Estevan Jose LopezEstevan JoseLopez, before passing Estevan foraged a 76 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion and wisdom. Estevan Jose Lopez passed early Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by those who loved and cherished him. Estevan was born on August 2nd, 1944, to Ramon and Ramona Lopez of San Francisco, New Mexico. Estevan had the pleasure of being a twin with his brother Antonio (Tony) Lopez; who was born just minutes after. He was the 8th child born of 12, gone on before him were his mother, Ramona, father, Ramon, brothers, Simms, Benny, Johnny Lopez and sisters, Lydia Pino and Vivian Chavez. Estevan graduated from La Joya High School in San Francisco, New Mexico in 1963. He joined the US Navy from 1964 to 1967 and served his country during the Vietnam War. He made Albuquerque, New Mexico his home. He became an iron worker with Local Union 495 (where he was known as Flash) and was able to work alongside his brother, Richard Lopez. Estevan met his wife Theresa Flores Lopez during one of his construction jobs; a year later he started his family. Estevan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Theresa Lopez his children, Stephanie Lopez, Samuel Lopez, Rachel Lopez and Rebecca Lopez. His eight grandchildren who he took extreme pride in are, Tiffanie, Marquise, Samuel Jr., Angel, Elijah, Neveah, Jayden and Tristan. His surviving siblings are Julia Cano, Victoria Baca, Patricia Lopez, Antonio (Tony) Lopez, Eileen Lopez, Richard Lopez, Chris Lopez and Ernie Lopez. To view information or leave a condolence please visit