Esther Brown
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Brown.
Esther Brown, 91, passed serenely on February 13, 2019. She was the loving mother of Judy (Henry) of Albuquerque, David (Dorothea) of Philadelphia, and Allen of Albuquerque, and loving grandmother of Brian Shonerd of Albuquerque. Esther was born and raised in Cleveland and graduated from the University of Chicago. When her husband Jack died young, she became a single hardworking mom until she retired and was able to travel widely and eventually move to Albuquerque in 2001. Resourceful and engaging, she made many new friends here. She was a member of Congregation Albert and resided at Brookdale Senior Living for many years. She was a lifelong learner who loved all kinds of music, especially live performances.
There will be a memorial service to honor Esther's life and legacy on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30pm, at Congregation Nahalat Shalom
(nahalatshalom.org)
Donations can be made in Esther's memory to
Hadassah (hadassah.org)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019