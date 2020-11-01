Esther Irene CatanachEsther Irene Catanach, age 73, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Clayton, she was a lifelong resident of New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 51 years, Raymond Catanach.She is survived by her daughters, Keely Catanach, Kristin Grenemyer, her husband, Dr. Timothy Grenemyer and their four daughters, Hannah, Miah, Sarah, and Gabriella: and her dear sister, Sue Newberry. Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.Her family will hold a private celebration of Irene's life. Please visit our online guestbook for Irene at