Esther Cuthrell
1936 - 2020
Esther Aragon Cuthrell



Esther Aragon Cuthrell of Albuquerque died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at age 84 at her home, surrounded by loving family members. Esther was preceded in death by her husband love of her life, Robert Cuthrell; and parents, Jess Aragon, and Clara Dominquez Aragon.

She is survived by her siblings, George Garcia (Belinda), Gloria Powell (Daniel), Edwina Lascano (Joe), Christine Baca (Tom), Patricia Armijo (Frank), all from Albuquerque, and Jess Aragon (Myrna) who resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Additionally, she is survived by many loving nephews and nieces. Esther was also survived by Bernice Chase, the last of 23 aunts and uncles.

She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque and is a descendant of many of New Mexico's original settlers from 1598 to 1693, and New England settlers in the 1630's, including 3rd great-grandparents, Gov. Charles Bent (first civil governor of New Mexico), and Maria Ignacia Jaramillo. Esther loved Albuquerque and New Mexico and was proud of her all-American heritage.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Esther at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
