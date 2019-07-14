Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Esther J. Smith

Esther J. Smith Obituary
Esther J. Smith





Esther J. Smith ("Nana"), 98, died last Sunday. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her sons, Max Otero and wife, Flora, Frank Otero and wife, Mary Lou; and daughter, Jeanette Jenkins and husband, Ron. Also surviving her are eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Wherever Esther went, she made that little corner of the world brighter.

"See you latter alligatorâ€¦â€¦after a while crocodile"



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m., at 300 Menaul Blvd. NW, Suite #200. A Reception will follow the service. Please visit our online guestbook for Esther at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
