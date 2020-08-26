Esther L. Russell
Funeral services for Esther L. Russell, 74, of Albuquerque, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020 at the Central Christian Church in Portales. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Sept. 4, 2020 at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St, NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Esther Russell was born Feb. 11, 1946 in Santa Fe, NM to the home of Esther
and Troies
Linthicum, and passed from this life on Aug. 21, 2020 at her home in Albuquerque.
A complete obituary will
follow in the Sunday edition of the Journal. Further information is available on line at wheelermortuary.net
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler
Mortuary of Portales.
575-356-4455