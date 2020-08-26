1/1
Esther L. Russell
1946 - 2020
Esther L. Russell



Funeral services for Esther L. Russell, 74, of Albuquerque, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020 at the Central Christian Church in Portales. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Sept. 4, 2020 at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St, NE, Albuquerque, NM.

Esther Russell was born Feb. 11, 1946 in Santa Fe, NM to the home of Esther

and Troies

Linthicum, and passed from this life on Aug. 21, 2020 at her home in Albuquerque.

A complete obituary will

follow in the Sunday edition of the Journal. Further information is available on line at wheelermortuary.net.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler

Mortuary of Portales.

575-356-4455


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Central Christian Church
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Eastern Hills Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
