Esther Lillian (Romero) Silva
July 25, 1938 â€" June 9, 1979
Mom, 40 years has passed but there is still so much I remember about you. Your love and guidance; Your moral compass & caring for others; Your graceful walk in the beautiful clothes you made; Your love for kitty cats! (Me too); Your love for decorating & decorating again; And most of all your strong faith in Jehovah. Still, there is an empty space in my heart that can never be filled.
Love you Mom! Diana Jewell
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019