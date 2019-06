Esther Lillian (Romero) SilvaJuly 25, 1938 â€" June 9, 1979Mom, 40 years has passed but there is still so much I remember about you. Your love and guidance; Your moral compass & caring for others; Your graceful walk in the beautiful clothes you made; Your love for kitty cats! (Me too); Your love for decorating & decorating again; And most of all your strong faith in Jehovah. Still, there is an empty space in my heart that can never be filled.Love you Mom! Diana Jewell