Esther M. VelasquezEsther M. Velasquez, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Esther was married to the love of her life, Frank O. Velasquez for 56 years until his passing in 2004. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family and the ability to make everyone feel like they were family. Her adventurous spirit, kindness, laughter, joy and silliness will be forever cherished.Esther is survived by her daughters, Elaine Aragon and husband, Leroy, Amy Velasquez and husband, Rick, Jean Velasquez and Anabel Trujillo and husband, Ted; her six grandchildren, Chastity, Aaron and wife, Sandy, Noah, Miquela and husband, Cole, Iliana and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Zhane, Kenneth, Kameron, Aaron, Jr., Alijah, Bailey, Milani, Samuel and Gavin.The Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Westside, with live streaming to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the FRENCH website. A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, followed by a burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.