Esther Moraga
Esther Moraga passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2018 at her home with her family. She was 81. A lifelong resident of Albuquerque she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tony Moraga. She is survived by her daughter; Donna Moraga; son, Daniel Moraga and his wife, (Sandy) Ruby; grandchildren, Morgan Reneker and her husband, Nathan; Tess Moraga; her great grandchildren, Paige, Lyla and Holden. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, August 14, 2018 at 8:20 a.m. with a Communion Service to follow at 9:00 a.m. all at the St. Anne's Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St. NW
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019