Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Genevieve "Eve" Angelus. View Sign

Ethel "Eve" Genevieve Angelus







Ethel "Eve" Genevieve Angelus, 75 of Albuquerque



passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1943 to the late Joseph and Virginia



Hollman. She was the loving wife



of 37 years to Kean Constantine



Angelus, who



predeceased her in 2004. Eve honorably served as a nurse in the United States Army in the 1960's and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. She later became employed as an LPN, RN, and Ostomy nurse at St. Joseph's hospital where she continued her life taking care of others. She is survived by two loving children



Frank Daniel and wife Anjanette of Oakdale, Ct. Rae Dawn "Donna" of Belen, NM, 7 grandchildren, Lee Flynn, Casey Hoyt, Jillian,



Amanda, Mi



chael, Ryan and Emily, and three great-grandchildren



Tylon, Jamaire, and Mya Isabella. Service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019 @ 11 AM. Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho. 505-338-1309



Ethel "Eve" Genevieve AngelusEthel "Eve" Genevieve Angelus, 75 of Albuquerquepassed away on March 14, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1943 to the late Joseph and VirginiaHollman. She was the loving wifeof 37 years to Kean ConstantineAngelus, whopredeceased her in 2004. Eve honorably served as a nurse in the United States Army in the 1960's and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. She later became employed as an LPN, RN, and Ostomy nurse at St. Joseph's hospital where she continued her life taking care of others. She is survived by two loving childrenFrank Daniel and wife Anjanette of Oakdale, Ct. Rae Dawn "Donna" of Belen, NM, 7 grandchildren, Lee Flynn, Casey Hoyt, Jillian,Amanda, Michael, Ryan and Emily, and three great-grandchildrenTylon, Jamaire, and Mya Isabella. Service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019 @ 11 AM. Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho. 505-338-1309 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close