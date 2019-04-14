Ethel "Eve" Genevieve Angelus
Ethel "Eve" Genevieve Angelus, 75 of Albuquerque
passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1943 to the late Joseph and Virginia
Hollman. She was the loving wife
of 37 years to Kean Constantine
Angelus, who
predeceased her in 2004. Eve honorably served as a nurse in the United States Army in the 1960's and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. She later became employed as an LPN, RN, and Ostomy nurse at St. Joseph's hospital where she continued her life taking care of others. She is survived by two loving children
Frank Daniel and wife Anjanette of Oakdale, Ct. Rae Dawn "Donna" of Belen, NM, 7 grandchildren, Lee Flynn, Casey Hoyt, Jillian,
Amanda, Mi
chael, Ryan and Emily, and three great-grandchildren
Tylon, Jamaire, and Mya Isabella. Service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019 @ 11 AM. Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho. 505-338-1309
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019