Ethel LaVonda Boettcher
Ethel LaVonda Boettcher, better known as "Lonie" passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Lonie retired from the University of New Mexico in 1991 where she was a secretary to the Post Graduate Engineering Department. She is survived by her two nieces, Joan Malm of Arizona, Marlyn Doeding of California and three step daughters, Sharon Trujillo, Marcia Adams and Kathy Hayden all of New Mexico. There will be private family memorials.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 30, 2020