Ethel Olson







Ethel Olson,



loving mother, grandmother, devoted wife and successful businesswoman passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 14, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on December 4th 1923 in Bent, N.M. She is preceded in death by her parents Donaciano and Catarina Davalos Ortega, her husband John R. Olson, and her brothers Eloy Ortega, Frank Ortega, Inez Ortega, and Daniel Ortega. She is survived by her children John A. Olson (Karen), Joan Olson (Ronn Hagar), Diane Armijo (Aaron), Eric Olson (Megan), her grandchildren Adam Armijo, Dylan Armijo, Makena Olson, Kailen Olson, Ashlyn Olson, and Alana Hagar, her sisters Cecilia Harding, Katherine D. Ortega (Lloyd Derrickson), brothers Albert Ortega, David Ortega (Karen), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Ethel was a pioneer among women in executive leadership roles in finance and banking. She was one of the first women to become a CPA in the State of New Mexico. She later founded the CPA Firm of Olson & Ortega in Alamogordo, NM as well as being the founder and CEO / Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otero Savings and Loan also in Alamogordo, NM, and in doing so became the first female CEO of a Bank or Savings and Loan in the State of New Mexico, Director of the Federal Reserve Bank, El Paso Branch, was a 40 year member of the American Institute of CPA's, and was the first woman nominated by the Governor of New Mexico to serve on the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, Roswell, NM.



Private services are being held and she will be buried with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store