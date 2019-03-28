Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Euell Williams. View Sign

Euell Williams "Duke"Euell "Duke"Wayne Williams 80, of Rio Rancho New Mexico died of natural causes Tuesday March 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sudan, Texas on July 30, 1938, he was the son of Grayson Wil-liams and Flora Belle Williams. Euell and his brother Raymond Williams co-owned Williams Drywall for 50 years before retiring. Survivors include his Wife of 61 years Dana Williams, three daughters Zandra Bowley, Kim Jones, Shannon Williams, two son in laws Jason Gallegos and Tim Jones, three grandchildren Cody Gallegos, Hanna Gallegos, Matt Bowley,one great grandson SlayBowley, one brother Phil Williams and his wife Vickie Williams,nieces JulieFreeman,Amanda McGill,Missy Cash ,Shelly Williams,Jenny Williams,Nicole Schoenh-als, Kala Schoenhals, nephewsMonte Williams,Cutter CavinRicky Freeman,Steven Freeman,Jared Williams, Wacy Williams, DalonWilliams, Kel WilliamsSchoenhals and one great nephew Beau Williams. Services for Euell Williams will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 1:30pm In Albuquerque, New Mexico at Riverside Funeral Home. Euell was a good family man with the courage and bravery of a giant fiercely protective of his family and friends he loved. He was funny, hard working and so well liked by everyone. Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque

225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

