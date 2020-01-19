Eugene Bell

Eugene Howard Bell



Eugene Howard Bell, Age 59, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on August 15, 1960, to Thomas and Carnella. He leaves to cherish his memory: Mother, Carnella, daughters, Tanica and Brittney, son, Brandon. Sister, Alesia, brother James, fiance, Mary and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday January 23, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE. Funeral Service, Friday January 24, 11:00 am at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 8550 Saul Bell Rd NW, burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale SE

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
