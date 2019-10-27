Eugene C. Hutchison
Eugene (Gene) Carl Hutchison, age 96, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle entered eternal life in heaven on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Los Lunas. A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Gene will be buried next to his wife at the Fort Sumner Cemetery the following day. A complete obituary is available at noblin.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019