Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010

Eugene Francis CaltEugene FrancisCalt passed away Tuesday, May7th, 2019 in Albuquerque, NewMexico. Eugene the son of the late Owen and Mary (O'Halloran) Calt was born on January 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Jean (Burger) Calt, son Brian Calt and daughter-in-law Susan, granddaughter Natalie Calt and grandson Shawn Calt, son Dan Calt and Susan Kexel, brother James Calt and wife Christine, sister Doretta Calt, brother Kevin Calt; all of Albuquerque, New Mexico, sister Catherine (Calt) Neubauer of Churchville, Pennsylvania, daughter Stephanie Otte and son-in-law Derek, granddaughter Elise Otte and grandson Conor Otte of Westminster, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his son, Barry Calt of Albuquerque, New Mexico.After graduating from De Paul University with a degree in Business Management, Eugene joined the United States Army as an officer in 1962. Eugene served his country in The Vietnam War and retired with the rank of Colonel in 1992. During his distinguished service he received numerous decorations. Eugene also worked as Officer in Charge and Safety Investigator for the US Department of Transportation Bureau of Motor Carrier Safety from 1967 until his retirement in 1995.Eugene was a car enthusiast being the original owner of a 1963 Ford Galaxie Convertible that he proudly drove throughout Germany during his military service in addition tocruising Route66. Eugene lovedhis "Golden Oldies" and owned an extensive record collection. Eu-gene was a dedicated ChicagoCubs fan and also enjoyed working on home improvement projects. Eugene was actively involved in the Stardust Skies Park Neighborhood Association and was a long-time blood donor with United Blood Services. Eugene had a wonderful singing voice which he shared with the congregation of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish as part of the Laudate Men's Ensemble. Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Little Brothers of the Good Shepherd.A Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation - Wyoming Chapel with a Rosary Service to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2532 Vermont St NE with Reception to follow. Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE 505.821.0010. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 12 to May 16, 2019

