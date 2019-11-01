Eugene G. Garcia

Eugene G. Garcia

June 14, 1952 - November 1, 1989

30 years gone but not forgotten



Of all the many blessings

However great or small

To have had you as a brother, Gene

Was the greatest one of all



When you left and went away

That first day in November

The family chain was broken

It's not as we remember



But when God decides to call us

And we all are back together

The family chain will link again

As we join again with our brother



Love and miss you Gene, your family
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
