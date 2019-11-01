Eugene G. Garcia
In Memoriam
June 14, 1952 - November 1, 1989
30 years gone but not forgotten
Of all the many blessings
However great or small
To have had you as a brother, Gene
Was the greatest one of all
When you left and went away
That first day in November
The family chain was broken
It's not as we remember
But when God decides to call us
And we all are back together
The family chain will link again
As we join again with our brother
Love and miss you Gene, your family
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019