Eugene Gilbert Agnes Sr. (84) was called home on 8/27/19. The memorial service for him will be held on 9/14/19 at 1pm at God's House Church in Albuquerque. Eugene was born in Albuquerque on 5/29/1935. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1954 and then continued on to UNM completing his Bachelor's in 1981, his Masters in 1988, and his license to practice therapy (bilingual). He earned his doctorate from Trinity Theological Seminary in 1995. He was a U.S. District Court Clerk Bailiff, a Probation Officer, and a Pretrial Services Officer. He worked for Torrance County Counseling as a Mental Health Therapist before retiring in 2016. Eugene was an official for high school, college, and professional sports for 38 years, and a counselor for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents - Angilo Agnes and Anita Agnes-Reese, his brother - Alfred Franklin Agnes, and his sister - Vera Ann Madison-Pouncil. He is survived by his wife Linda, 7 children â€" Cheryl Y. Agnes-Russey, Eugene G. Agnes II, Jayne M. Cunningham, Daryl K. Agnes Sr., Cynthia D. Agnes-Renfro, D'Mitri R. Agnes, and Chequille M. Agnes; 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a multitude of family and friends. Memorial donations and condolences can be made through Riverside Funeral Homes.



