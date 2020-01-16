Deacon Eugene Tuma
Deacon Eugene W. Tuma, age 89, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, with his family at his side. A visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW, with a Vigil service to start at 8:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a. m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Private disposition will take place at a later date.
