Eulala M. Jones
1927 - 2020
Eulala Morrison Jones passed from this life on August 6, 2020. Born in Seneca, New Mexico on October 11, 1927, Nina Eulala was the youngest child of Henry Aden Morrison and Valona Avalene Nancy Bishop White Morrison. She married Earl Armon Jones on May 24, 1952. Eulala is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and their sons Casey and Earl A., and by her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Lee Jones, wonderful nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She can now be with her loved ones and her beloved God. There will be a celebration of Eulala's life at a later time when circumstances permit. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at

www.noblin.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-4448
