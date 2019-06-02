Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Eulis Odell Jones

Eulis Odell Jones Obituary
Eulis Odell Jones



Eulis Odell Jones, 85, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Odell was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jones; and his daughter, Angela (Gay Sue) Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Melody Zellmann and son-in-law, Douglas Zellmann; daughter, Melissa Trainum and son-in-law, Chad Trainum. He is also survived by five grandchildren.

On May 28, 2019, the world lost good a man that was hard to live up to. He never ever spoke a harsh word about anyone, and he never ever used foul language, he was a man that spoke few words but when he did speak people listened. He was a kind, caring and Godly Man. We are proud to say this was our father. Rest in peace, Dad.

Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00

a.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park.

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
