Eulis Odell Jones







Eulis Odell Jones, 85, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Odell was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jones; and his daughter, Angela (Gay Sue) Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Melody Zellmann and son-in-law, Douglas Zellmann; daughter, Melissa Trainum and son-in-law, Chad Trainum. He is also survived by five grandchildren.



On May 28, 2019, the world lost good a man that was hard to live up to. He never ever spoke a harsh word about anyone, and he never ever used foul language, he was a man that spoke few words but when he did speak people listened. He was a kind, caring and Godly Man. We are proud to say this was our father. Rest in peace, Dad.



Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00



a.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park.



