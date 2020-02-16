Eusebio (Ernie) Sanchez, Jr.
Eusebio (Ernie) Sanchez, Jr., father, son, uncle and friend, passed away on February 13, 2020. Eusebio, known as Ernie, was born May 4, 1938. He attended Albuquerque High School before joining the Navy to serve his country for three years. Eusebio Jr. proudly served on the USS Sproston Navy Destroyer all his term of service.
Eusebio Jr. was preceded in death by his parents Eusebio and Emma Sanchez, brothers Willie (Josephine) Sanchez and Charles Sanchez; his sisters Lucy Tafoya and Emily (Johnny) Martinez; and daughter Angela Denham.
Eusebio is survived by his daughters Carolyne Tomlin and Lisa Goncharow; son Todd Andrew Sanchez; sisters Mrs. Rosie Serna and late husband Eloy Serna, Mary Lou (Felix) Saavedra; brothers Paul (Patricia) Sanchez, Johnny (Sandra) Sanchez; and sister-in-law Dolores Sanchez. He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at San Jose Catholic Church, 2401 Broadway SE.
Pallbearers are Michael Tomlin, Jake Saavedra, Brandon Sanchez, John Dugas, Andres Lucero and Charles Sanchez.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020