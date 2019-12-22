Eva Ann Gibney
Eva Ann "Taffy" Gibney, 88, of Albuquerque, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her residence after a long illness. Visitation will be held 11am â€" 1pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Daniels Family Funeral Services â€" Carlisle Chapel, 3113 Carlisle Blvd. N.E. in Albuquerque. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm, also on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the same location. To view information or leave your condolences, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019