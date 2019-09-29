Eva Bernal
Eva Verdamae Bernal, age 81, a loving and dedicated mother, passed away September 20, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1938 in Dixon, NM. Eva was known for her service to the Mormon Church community and was an LDS missionary and Cub Scout leader. She is survived by her children, George Bernal, Michael Bernal, Cora Bernal, John Bernal, and Joseph Bernal; her grandchild, Hannah Bernal-Cooper; and her brother, Henry Cooksey. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Edmundo Gilbert Bernal, her brother, Tommy Cooksey, and her mother, Romaine Cooksey. The Interment will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., at the LDS Mormon Church at 1100 MontaÃ±o Rd NW. Please visit our online guest book for Eva at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019