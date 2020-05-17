Eva Church
Eva Church



Eva Church, age 94, of Albuquerque. Our beloved Mother and grandmother passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She is survived by her children, Frank Martinez, Dolores Serna and husband Isidro, Gloria Gallegos and husband Rick, Debbie Segura and partner, Lupe Sanchez. Eva was a grandmother to 39 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Phillip Church and her two sons, Jose and Anthony Martinez. She enjoyed Polka dancing and sharing her love by teaching others to dance as well. Eva was a faithful Catholic and served as a member of Our Lady's Blue Army. She also dearly loved children and babies as they brought her great joy and laughter. A private burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Eva at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

