Eva G. Timmons

Eva G. Timmons Obituary
Eva G. Timmons



Eva G. Timmons, 87, of Bosque

Farms, passed

away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter E.

Timmons; her

children; Richard Timmons and

wife Joanne Timmons and Vickie Cook and husband Russell Cook. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Eva will be buried privately at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday,

April 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 Wesley Rd., Peralta, NM 87042.

Should friends

desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions

may be made to Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church. Please visit the online guestbook for Eva at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
