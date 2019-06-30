Eva Layman
Eva Layman was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, June 23, 2019. A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made In memory of Eva Layman to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Please visit our online guestbook for Eva at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019