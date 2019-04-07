Eva Marie Jones
Eva Marie Jones, age 95, passed away April 4, 2019. A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8904 Candelaria Road NE followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A private entombment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Eva at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019