Eva Marie Martinez
Surrounded by her children, Eva Marie Martinez, 94 passed away peacefully at her home in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, January 13, 2020. Eva was born Tuesday, May 5, 1925, in Alamosa, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, George Martinez; her mother, Sinferosa "Millie" Pacheco; her father, Steve; and stepmother, Melinda Medina; her sisters, Mrs. Ethel Suazo and husband, Louie, Mrs. Mildred Gearrantano and husband, Sam, and Mrs. Juanita Valdez and husband, Johnny. Her brothers-in-law, Manuel and his wife, Frances Martinez, Rueben and Fred Martinez; and sister-in-law, Mrs. Pauline Vigil and husband Gilbert.
Eva is survived by her three loving children and their families who were her pride and joy. Mrs. Patrice Stern and husband, Jeff, Ronald "Ronnie" Martinez and David Martinez and wife, Yvette; her eight grandchildren, Mrs. Melissa Elliott and husband Matt, Manuel, Stephanie, Elisea and Chelsea Martinez, Cameron Stern and wife Ari; her two great grandchildren, Hunter and Travis Elliott.
She also leaves behind three sisters-in-law, Lucille, Lenore and Bertha Martinez; and her step-brother, Joe Vigil and wife, Carol; a countless number of loving nieces and nephews, godchildren, compadres and truly wonderful friends.
Friends may visit at FRENCH-University Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix NE, Albuquerque, NM with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Manuel, Elisea, and Chelsea Martinez, Cameron Stern, Matt, Hunter and Travis Elliott. Please visit our online guestbook for Eva
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 16, 2020