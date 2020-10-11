Eva R. Bevington







Eva R. Bevington, age 93, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Domingo, NM and was resident of Bernalillo, NM.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Refugio Romero; her husband Robert H. Bevington; and son, Jude Anthony Bevington.Eva is survived by her loving children, Robert G. Bevington and wife Carolyn, Dorothy Trujillo and husband Steven, Theresa Padilla and husband Ted; two grandchildren, Colleen Elvidge and Robert Elvidge and wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Hanley, Kiera Hanley, Harper Elvidge, and Emerson Elvidge. Eva will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



Casket Bearers will be Steve Trujillo, Ted Padilla, Robert G. Bevington, and Matt Bevington.



Due to the COVID -19 Virus, Services will be private.





