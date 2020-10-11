1/1
Eva R. Bevington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva R. Bevington



Eva R. Bevington, age 93, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Domingo, NM and was resident of Bernalillo, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Refugio Romero; her husband Robert H. Bevington; and son, Jude Anthony Bevington.Eva is survived by her loving children, Robert G. Bevington and wife Carolyn, Dorothy Trujillo and husband Steven, Theresa Padilla and husband Ted; two grandchildren, Colleen Elvidge and Robert Elvidge and wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Hanley, Kiera Hanley, Harper Elvidge, and Emerson Elvidge. Eva will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

Casket Bearers will be Steve Trujillo, Ted Padilla, Robert G. Bevington, and Matt Bevington.

Due to the COVID -19 Virus, Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved