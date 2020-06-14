Evangeline Martinez







Evangeline Martinez, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on June 8th. She was born in La Puente, New Mexico and was married to the love of her life, Gonzalo Martinez, for 63 years. Immediately after getting married, Gonzalo and "Vangie" as she was known to most, moved to Los Angeles where they raised their four surviving children: Karen, Harold, Laura and Leonard.



Vangie was surrounded by her eight beautiful and talented grandchildren and one great-grandchild, respectively: Sheila "Bird", Stephanie, Kristin, Erika, Nick, Ariel, Anthony, Andrew and Elias.



After retirement, Vangie and Gonzalo returned home to New Mexico where they reconnected with their long-time friends and family and made new friends. While enjoying her new home in Albuquerque, Vangie often enjoyed frequent trips to Tierra Amarilla where she appreciated the beauty of the changing seasons at her husband's family home in Tierra Amarilla.



The children of Gonzalo and Vangie Martinez would like to say thank you to their father for the exceptional care he provided their mom, especially in her ailing years. There are no words to describe this type of devotion and love.



There will be a rosary at St. Jude Thaddeus, Paradise Hills, on Monday, June 15th at 2:30pm. The burial mass will be held on Thursday, June 18th at 11am at St. Joseph's in Los Ojos, New Mexico. COVID restrictions are in effect.





