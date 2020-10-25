Evangeline (Vangie) Rousseau











Evangeline Rousseau was born in Roy, NM on October 28, 1937. Her parents were Margarita and Diego Gonzales.



Vangie passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her Husband Jack Rousseau and her twin sister Angelina (Angie) Romero and brother Rudy Gonzales. Vangie has three children; Glorian, Gilbert and Joe, along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.



Services will be held on October 28, 2020 at 10am at the Shrine of St. Bernadette at 11509 Indian School Rd NE. Albuquerque, NM. A Burial will be held at Romero Ranch in Golendrinas, NM in the summer of 2021.





