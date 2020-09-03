1/1
Evaristo C. Montano
1934 - 2020
Evaristo C. MontaÃ±o



Evaristo C.

MontaÃ±o died

peacefully at his residence on August 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born to parents; Evaristo Sr. and Severa MontaÃ±o on November 1, 1934

in Canjilon, New Mexico. He was a man of great service; having served his country in the United Sates Army,

his community and his

Church.

Evaristo was a recipient of multiple undergraduate and post graduate degrees from St. Joseph, Highland and the University of New Mexico. In the early stages of his career, Evaristo worked as an educator until fulfilling his career ambition as an Administrator for the city of Albuquerque. As a city administrator and to those whom he worked with, he displayed an incredible work ethic and extreme dedication towards all job-related tasks.

Evaristo was many things to many people. To his loving wife, Ruth of 63 years he was an incredible husband. To his sister and brothers, he was a devoted guardian. To his four sons, he was an outstanding role model and inspiration; always encouraging them to enjoy

life and the

out-of-doors. To

his multiple

grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was fun-loving, high spirited, and very proud.

Evaristo is survived by his wife Ruth, his four sons; Chris (wife Josie), Jacob, Lawrence (wife Joann), and Robert, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to the New Mexico Cancer Center. To view

information or leave a

condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
