Evelyn Baca-KightEvelynBaca-Kight (Evie) passedaway peacefully in Albuquerque,NM on March 7, 2019. She was surround by loving family as shetook her lastbreath at peaceto meet Jesus and to reunite withloved ones inheaven.Evie was born on January 1, 1935 to Mike and Ernestine Baca of Las Vegas, NM. Evie was preceded in death by mother and father and husband John Kight. She is survived by brother Michael Baca, sisters Dolores Mora and Margee Ortiz and numerous adoring nieces and nephews.Evie earned a degree in nursing, graduating in 1956 from St. John's in Tulsa Oklahoma. She workedin nursing administration most of her career and was highly respected by peers for being a strong and compassionate leader.Evie loved to travel and greatly enjoyed her many trips around the world visitingvarious countries such as Russia, Rome, Ireland,Scotland and so many more. She was an avid historian, dedicated to researchingher family's rich heritage. Eviewas an associate of the Sisters of Charity to whom she referred as her second family.Evie was known by family and friends for her great sense of humor, quick wit and generous heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.A rosary will be held March 16, 2019 at 9:00am at Immaculate Conception Church followed by a10:00am Memorial Mass.Interment to followservices at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Evie requested that in lieu of flowersto consider a charitabledonation to Sisters ofCharity of Cincinnati (5900 Delhi Road, Mount StJoseph, Ohio 45061). Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 13, 2019

