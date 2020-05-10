Evelyn Beck







Evelyn Morine Redwine Beck (b. Dec 16, 1928) died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 91, after being hospitalized for bronchitis. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; Richard Duane Beck, children Connie Lee Beck Grace, Ronald Ray Beck, and Gary Lewis Beck, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Evelyn's hobby was wood carving birds and she won many blue ribbons at shows and state fairs. She loved to teach wood carving, sewing, and cake decorating, and loved dinner parties. She was a member of Monterey Baptist church. She was a loving wife, always taking care of Duane. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed greatly.





